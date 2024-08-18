Old cemetery emerges as Malaysian Lake waters recede

This has allowed approximately 300 next-of-kin from the village, as well as residents, to visit the graves and hold prayers for those interred there.

According to Ismail Md Daud, 62, his late grandfather is among those buried in the graveyard.

"My father, Md Daud Hassan, 90, once lived in Kampung Kuala, which is near Kampung Mong Gajah. Kampung Kuala was also submerged for the Pedu Dam project, just like Kampung Mong Gajah.

"But my father moved from Kampung Kuala due to the many mysterious illnesses affecting the village," he told reporters on Saturday (Aug 17).

For Mohamad Khori Idris, 58, the imam of the nearby Kampung Tong Pelu, the prayers were held to gather the relatives of the residents of Kampung Mong Gajah and surrounding villages, including those now residing in Batu Kurau, Perak.