Police vow fair probe into Huai Khwang shooting

Thailand’s national police chief has ordered a transparent and evidence-based investigation into a fatal shooting in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang area after a Border Patrol Police officer allegedly opened fire on motorcycle taxi drivers, leaving one person dead and two others injured.
The case has drawn public attention because the alleged gunman is a serving police officer attached to Border Patrol Police Sub-Division 21. Police said he had surrendered to officers and was now in the custody of investigators at Huai Khwang Police Station.
The incident occurred near the entrance of Pracha Songkhro Soi 38 and Soi 43 in Din Daeng, Bangkok, at around 2.25am on June 14. The shooting reportedly involved a motorcycle taxi stand and resulted in one death and two injuries.
The Border Patrol Police Bureau later issued a statement saying the officer, identified by rank as Pol Sgt Maj Namthap, was on leave for personal business at the time of the incident.
Border Patrol Police Sub-Division 21 has set up a disciplinary investigation panel and proposed that the officer be temporarily dismissed from government service while the case is being examined.
The bureau said the legal process was now being handled by Huai Khwang police investigators and asked the public to have confidence that the fact-finding process would be conducted with integrity, transparency and in line with the justice system.
The Royal Thai Police also expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and offered support to those injured in the incident.
Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, deputy inspector-general and spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, said on June 15 that Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, the national police chief, had instructed investigators to gather evidence carefully from all sides to ensure fairness for everyone involved.
He said the police chief had specifically ordered the Metropolitan Police Bureau and Huai Khwang Police Station to proceed strictly according to evidence, with transparency and fairness.
No assistance, interference or double standards would be allowed in the case, he added.
If the investigation finds that the officer committed an offence, he will face both criminal and disciplinary action in the same way as any member of the public, with no exemption, the spokesman said.
The police chief has also ordered relevant units to analyse the causes and surrounding factors behind the incident, with the aim of developing measures to prevent violent incidents in public areas.
Particular attention will be given to community areas, locations where occupational groups gather, and places that have previously been the subject of complaints about repeated conflict or aggressive behaviour.
Pol Lt Gen Trairong said the Royal Thai Police attaches importance to maintaining ethical standards and discipline among all officers.
He said the actions of one individual should not undermine public trust in the majority of police officers who perform their duties honestly.
The Royal Thai Police reaffirmed that it would handle the case under the rule of law, transparency and fairness, while working to protect public confidence in the justice process and improve safety for people’s lives and property.