OR and Bangchak cut Thai petrol, gasohol and diesel prices

Motorists in Thailand are paying less at the pump after PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc, or OR, and Bangchak Corporation Plc announced a new round of fuel price cuts, effective from June 16, 2026.

The latest adjustment reduces petrol and all types of gasohol by 1.20 baht per litre, while diesel prices have been cut by 1 baht per litre. The move applies to retail fuel prices in Bangkok, excluding local maintenance tax.

Following the adjustment, petrol and gasohol prices are:

Petrol: 50.69 baht per litre

OR Super Power Gasohol 95: 50.99 baht per litre

Bangchak Gasohol 98+: 53.44 baht per litre

Gasohol 95: 41.10 baht per litre

Gasohol 91: 40.73 baht per litre

Gasohol E20: 36.10 baht per litre

Gasohol E85: 32.04 baht per litre

Diesel prices are:

OR Super Power Diesel: 54.25 baht per litre

Standard diesel: 38.80 baht per litre

Diesel B20: 33.80 baht per litre

Bangchak Hi Premium Diesel Plus: 54.25 baht per litre

Bangchak Hi Diesel S: 38.80 baht per litre

Bangchak Diesel B20: 33.80 baht per litre

The reduction offers some relief to motorists after recent movements in domestic pump prices, including a price increase on June 9 following an earlier reduction on June 6.