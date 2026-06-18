What are risks to Thailand after US-Iran deal signed | The Next Move EP17
THURSDAY, JUNE 18, 2026
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Dr. Areeporn Asawinpongphan of the Thailand Development Research Institute warns that Thailand should not be overly optimistic about the peace deal between the U.S. and Iran, as any renewed conflict could pose risks to the Thai economy.
The Next Move, where we connect markets, government policies, and regional insights to map out Thailand's next move.
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