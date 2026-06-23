Thailand sees less rain but storms still forecast in many areas

Thailand is forecast to see less rain over the next 24 hours as the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand weakens, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said on June 23, 2026.
Although rainfall is expected to ease overall, the department urged people to remain cautious of thunderstorms in some areas.
The upper Andaman Sea is expected to see moderate wind waves of 1-2 metres, while the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are forecast to see waves of about 1 metre.
In areas affected by thunderstorms, waves could rise above 2 metres. The department advised boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.
Bangkok rain expected mainly later in the day
Bangkok and surrounding provinces are forecast to see thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mostly from the afternoon to evening.
Temperatures in the capital region are expected to range from 27-28 degrees Celsius at the lowest to 35-37 degrees Celsius at the highest.
Southwesterly winds are forecast at 10-20 kilometres per hour.
Northern Thailand to see scattered storms
The North is expected to see thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan and Tak.
Minimum temperatures are forecast at 23-27 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures of 33-38 degrees Celsius.
Southwesterly winds are expected at 10-20 kilometres per hour.
Northeast warned of isolated thunderstorms
The Northeast is also forecast to see thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mostly in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Ubon Ratchathani.
Temperatures are expected to range from 23-26 degrees Celsius at the lowest to 34-37 degrees Celsius at the highest.
Southwesterly winds are forecast at 10-20 kilometres per hour.
Central region remains hot with some rain
The Central region is forecast to see thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom.
Minimum temperatures are expected at 24-26 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures are forecast at 35-38 degrees Celsius.
Southwesterly winds are expected at 10-20 kilometres per hour.
Eastern provinces face higher rain chance
The East is forecast to see thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
Temperatures are expected to range from 25-28 degrees Celsius at the lowest to 34-37 degrees Celsius at the highest.
Southwesterly winds are forecast at 15-30 kilometres per hour. Waves are expected to be about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
Southern coasts told to watch sea conditions
The eastern coast of the South is forecast to see thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
Minimum temperatures are expected at 23-26 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures of 35-37 degrees Celsius.
Southwesterly winds are forecast at 15-30 kilometres per hour. Waves are expected to be about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.
The western coast of the South is forecast to see thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Trang and Satun.
Temperatures are expected to range from 23-26 degrees Celsius at the lowest to 31-34 degrees Celsius at the highest.
From Ranong northwards, southwesterly winds are forecast at 15-35 kilometres per hour, with waves of 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
From Phang Nga southwards, southwesterly winds are expected at 15-30 kilometres per hour, with waves of about 1 metre and above 2 metres in areas affected by thunderstorms.