THAI chairman orders crew review as heroin case damages national image

Thai Airways International has been ordered to review its crew regulations after a flight attendant was detained by Australian authorities in a heroin-smuggling case that has raised concern over the airline’s image and Thailand’s international reputation.

Lavaron Sangsnit, permanent secretary of finance and chairman of Thai Airways International Plc, said the company was urgently investigating the facts surrounding the case, which involved a crew member on an inbound flight at Melbourne Airport on June 25.

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He said the airline needed to establish what had actually happened and whether the crew member had been deceived into carrying illegal items. The person involved remains in custody in Australia and is subject to legal proceedings there.

Australian authorities have said a 26-year-old Thai airline employee was arrested at Melbourne Airport after more than 1kg of heroin was found concealed in the linings of tote bags. The suspect faces charges related to importing and possessing heroin, with the case due to proceed through the Australian justice system.