Farewell to a Mama pioneer — Pipat Paniangvait dies aged 87

Thailand’s business community is mourning the death of Pipat Paniangvait, chairman and executive chairman of Thai President Foods Plc, the producer of Mama instant noodles, who died peacefully at the age of 87.
Pipat was widely regarded as one of the key figures behind the growth of Mama, a brand that has become deeply embedded in Thai households and synonymous with instant noodles for generations.
He was also seen as one of the important business leaders within the Saha Group, helping develop Mama for more than 54 years from an early-stage instant-noodle product into one of Thailand’s most popular consumer brands with an expanding international presence.
His role extended far beyond building a product. Pipat helped steer the brand through several major economic shocks, from the 1997 Asian financial crisis to the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing Mama to remain a familiar presence in Thai society for more than five decades.
He also laid the groundwork for management succession within the business. The current leadership structure includes Dr Poj Paniangvait as director and Pun Paniangvait as president, reflecting a clearly divided management framework for the next generation.
According to biographical details, Pipat was born around 1941. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Education Science from Quanzhou Physical Culture Institute in China before earning a master’s degree in business administration from Thammasat University.
He also received honorary doctorates in science from several universities in recognition of his contribution to building Mama into a long-standing Thai brand.
The story of Mama began when Thai President Foods Plc worked with Taiwan’s President Enterprises, which contributed production technology, and Saha Pathanapibul Plc, which was responsible for marketing and distribution.
Thai President Foods was established on February 15, 1972, with the aim of producing instant noodles under the Mama trademark. The brand began selling instant noodles in Thailand in the same year.
The company later underwent a major restructuring through the merger of Thai President Foods Plc and President Rice Products Plc on October 16, 2017.
Following the merger, the company’s securities were listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand on the same day under the ticker symbol TFMAMA, with registered capital of 329,704,014 baht.
Pipat’s passing marks the loss of one of the business figures who helped turn a simple convenience food into a staple of Thai life and a brand recognised far beyond the country’s borders.