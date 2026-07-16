Messi’s late double assist fires Argentina past England and into World Cup final

Lionel Messi did not score, but the 39-year-old once again delivered when Argentina needed him most, creating two goals in seven extraordinary late minutes as the defending champions came from behind to beat England 2-1 in their World Cup semi-final.
Enzo Fernández struck the equaliser in the 85th minute before substitute Lautaro Martínez headed home a dramatic stoppage-time winner, with Messi supplying the decisive pass for both goals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The victory sent Argentina into a second successive final and ended England’s hopes of reaching the showpiece match for the first time since their 1966 triumph.
A tense and physical first half produced few clear chances, but England broke the deadlock 10 minutes after the restart.
Nicolás Tagliafico’s attempted clearance fell to Declan Rice, who released Morgan Rogers. The midfielder’s cross reached Anthony Gordon at the back post, where the forward guided the ball beyond Emiliano Martínez to give Thomas Tuchel’s side a 1-0 lead.
England then dropped deeper in an attempt to protect their advantage, allowing Argentina to dominate possession and launch wave after wave of attacks. Backed by a large contingent of supporters who turned much of the stadium into a sea of sky blue and white, Lionel Scaloni’s players steadily increased the pressure.
Argentina finally broke through in the 85th minute. Messi moved into space on the right before finding Fernández on the edge of the penalty area, and the midfielder drove a powerful 20-metre effort beyond Jordan Pickford and into the corner.
The defending champions were not finished.
In the second minute of added time, Alexis Mac Allister’s shot struck the post and Messi reacted first to recover the ball. The captain drove towards the right byline and delivered a precise cross for Martínez, an 81st-minute substitute, to head home the winner. Argentina’s players raced towards Messi after the goal, recognising the captain’s decisive contribution to another remarkable comeback.
England captain Harry Kane admitted his side had become too passive after going ahead.
“Once we went 1-0 up, we seemed to just try and hold on. At this level, it’s not enough,” Kane said after the defeat. Tuchel maintained that England had given everything, but his team were unable to withstand Argentina’s sustained late pressure.
Messi has scored eight goals at the tournament and now has four assists, putting him ahead in the Golden Boot race despite being level with France captain Kylian Mbappé on goals.
His two assists against England also lifted his career World Cup total to a record 12. That landmark sits alongside his record 21 goals at the tournament, further strengthening his place among the competition’s greatest players.
Messi has played every minute of Argentina’s four knockout matches and has repeatedly conserved his energy before influencing the contest at its most important moments. The final is widely expected to be his last World Cup appearance.
Argentina will face European champions Spain in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, 19 July. Spain reached the showpiece match by defeating France 2-0 in the other semi-final.
Victory would make Argentina the first country in 64 years to retain the World Cup, following Brazil’s back-to-back triumphs in 1958 and 1962. It would also provide a potentially perfect conclusion to Messi’s extraordinary international career.
Scaloni said adversity continued to bring out the best in his players, praising a team that remained willing to take risks even as elimination approached. Argentina, he said, had again demonstrated the fighting spirit and collective belief that have defined their title defence.
Source: Reuters