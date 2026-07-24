Exam fraud leads ACT’s 13-case corruption hall of shame for 2026

The Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT) has named alleged fraud in local government recruitment examinations as the most serious of 13 corruption controversies recorded during the first half of 2026.

ACT chairman Mana Nimitmongkol said on July 23 that the number and scale of major scandals during the six-month period warranted their inclusion in the organisation’s “Hall of Shame”.





The recruitment case allegedly involved bribes worth 4.5 billion baht. The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has brought allegations against 6,014 people, although no ministers or national-level politicians have been implicated, according to ACT.

Mana said the case had harmed applicants who had prepared honestly for the examinations, damaged confidence in public servants and undermined the decentralisation system.

ACT said its list was intended to expose corrupt practices, condemn misconduct and increase public awareness of the seriousness of corruption.

Bribery, oil hoarding and procurement

The second case concerned a survey by the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking and an allied civic network identifying 10 state agencies where private companies had allegedly faced demands for bribes.

ACT said bribery was particularly vulnerable to occurring at agencies empowered to issue permits, grant approvals, impose penalties or determine how quickly members of the public received services.

The third case involved the alleged hoarding of 57 million litres of oil worth about 2.3 billion baht. ACT said the incident had affected the economy, energy security and household costs, but those responsible had yet to be publicly identified.