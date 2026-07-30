Bangkok Airport Rail Link disruption forces 30-minute intervals

Bangkok’s Airport Rail Link advised passengers to allow additional travel time on Thursday (July 30) after a service disruption reduced the frequency to one train every 30 minutes.
Services remained operational while technicians worked to resolve the problem. Trains travelling towards Suvarnabhumi were required to wait at Hua Mak station to allow other trains to pass because services were operating on a single track.
The arrangement could add about 30 minutes to the overall journey from Phaya Thai to Suvarnabhumi, according to the operator.
Large crowds formed at Phaya Thai, Makkasan and Suvarnabhumi stations. Passengers, particularly those travelling to the airport, were advised to check the latest service information and allow extra time for their journeys.
To ease congestion, Airport Rail Link worked with the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) to provide free shuttle buses between Makkasan and Suvarnabhumi from 8am to noon.
The buses departed every 30 minutes. At Makkasan, passengers could board on the ground floor beneath the station, while the pick-up and drop-off point at Suvarnabhumi was on Level 2 at Gate 9.
Passengers who used EMV contactless payment and were charged for remaining in the system beyond the permitted time could scan the designated QR code to request a refund, specifying that the additional charge resulted from the train delay.
Those who bought tokens but decided not to travel because of the disruption could return them to staff at the ticket office at any Airport Rail Link station for a fare refund.
Passengers could obtain real-time information through the official Airport Rail Link Facebook page, station staff or the call centre on 02-091-1595, which operates from 6am to 8pm.
Airport Rail Link apologised for the inconvenience caused.