Bangkok Airport Rail Link disruption forces 30-minute intervals

Bangkok’s Airport Rail Link advised passengers to allow additional travel time on Thursday (July 30) after a service disruption reduced the frequency to one train every 30 minutes.

Services remained operational while technicians worked to resolve the problem. Trains travelling towards Suvarnabhumi were required to wait at Hua Mak station to allow other trains to pass because services were operating on a single track.

The arrangement could add about 30 minutes to the overall journey from Phaya Thai to Suvarnabhumi, according to the operator.

Large crowds formed at Phaya Thai, Makkasan and Suvarnabhumi stations. Passengers, particularly those travelling to the airport, were advised to check the latest service information and allow extra time for their journeys.