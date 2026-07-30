Their Majesties the King and Queen Preside Over Seasonal Robe-Changing Ceremony for the Emerald Buddha

THURSDAY, JULY 30, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Their Majesties the King and Queen Preside Over Seasonal Robe-Changing Ceremony for the Emerald Buddha

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn changes the Emerald Buddha’s seasonal attire to mark the rainy season at Wat Phra Kaew

  • Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida presided over the traditional ceremony at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha (Wat Phra Kaew).
  • The purpose of the ceremony was to change the attire of the Emerald Buddha from its summer robes to its rainy season robes.
  • His Majesty the King personally performed the rites, which included removing the summer crown, cleansing the sacred image with lustral water, and placing the new rainy season crown upon its head.
  • Following the cleansing, blessed water was sprinkled upon members of the Royal Family and high-ranking officials in attendance to conclude the sacred event.

 

 

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn changes the Emerald Buddha’s seasonal attire to mark the rainy season at Wat Phra Kaew.

 

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida presided over the traditional royal ceremony to change the attire of Phra Phuttha Maha Mani Rattana Patimakorn (the Emerald Buddha) from summer to rainy season robes at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha (Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram) within the Grand Palace on Thursday afternoon.

 

 

Their Majesties the King and Queen Preside Over Seasonal Robe-Changing Ceremony for the Emerald Buddha

 

Their Majesties were accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, and Royal Noble Consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani.

 

Upon arrival at the main chapel (ubosot), His Majesty the King ascended the royal platform to the gilded spired pavilion (busabok) housing Thailand’s most revered Buddha image. His Majesty presented a floral garland in homage before removing the gold summer crown and handing it to royal vestment officials.
 

 

Their Majesties the King and Queen Preside Over Seasonal Robe-Changing Ceremony for the Emerald Buddha


In accordance with ancient royal protocol, His Majesty cleansed the sacred image with lustral water poured from his personal royal conch shell and a ceremonial clockwise ritual.

 

After carefully drying the image with a white cloth, His Majesty reverently placed the rainy-season crown upon the head of the Emerald Buddha.

 

His Majesty subsequently squeezed the blessed water from the cloth into a glass vessel, which was later sprinkled upon assembled members of the Royal Family and high-ranking government officials present inside the chapel. Brahmin priests performed the traditional candle-circling rite (Wien Thien) to conclude the sacred ceremony.
 

 

Their Majesties the King and Queen Preside Over Seasonal Robe-Changing Ceremony for the Emerald Buddha

 

Following the rite at Wat Phra Kaew, Their Majesties proceeded to the Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall within the Grand Palace to conduct a royal 50th-day merit-making service (Pannyasamawan) in memory of the late Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati.

 

The Nation Editorial Team

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