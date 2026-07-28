Thailand’s armed forces mark King’s birthday with 21-gun salute

Thailand’s army, navy and air force fired simultaneous 21-gun royal salutes at noon on Tuesday (July 28) to honour His Majesty the King on the occasion of his birthday.

The ceremonies were conducted in accordance with a long-established royal tradition.

Army salute held at Sanam Luang

The Royal Thai Army assigned the 1st Artillery Battalion of the 1st Artillery Regiment, King’s Guard, to conduct the salute at Sanam Luang.

An artillery company used four Type 80 75-millimetre light field guns to fire a total of 21 rounds.

The guns were fired one at a time from right to left at five-second intervals. The salute took about one minute and 40 seconds to complete.

Navy and air force hold ceremonies in Bangkok

The Royal Thai Navy’s 1st Infantry Battalion, King’s Guard, under the 1st Infantry Regiment of the Marine Division, Royal Thai Marine Corps, conducted its 21-gun salute at Wichai Prasit Fort.

The fort is located at the Royal Thai Navy headquarters in the former royal palace compound in Bangkok Yai district.

The Royal Thai Air Force assigned the Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiment under the Security Force Command to conduct its 21-gun salute at the Royal Thai Air Force Aviation Park in Don Mueang.

Highest level of ceremonial honour

A 21-gun salute represents the highest ceremonial honour at major royal events and during the reception of a head of state.

The number of rounds fired for other senior figures is reduced according to their rank and position under official regulations.