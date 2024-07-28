Army, Navy, Air Force fire salutes to honour HM

The Royal Thai Army, the Royal Thai Navy and the Royal Thai Air Force each fired 21-gun salutes to honour His Majesty the King on his 72nd birthday anniversary on Sunday.

The salute started at noon when the three armed forces fired from their artilleries simultaneously.

The army used four 75mm artillery units to fire a 21-gun salute at Sanam Luang with five-second intervals. It took one minute and four seconds to finish the firing of artillery rounds.