KFC shutters over 100 restaurants in Malaysia amid pro-Palestine boycott

Checks by ST on three outlets in KL at Jalan Ipoh, Jalan Sultan and Taman Melawati found signs saying they were “temporarily closed”. Boxes were seen stacked up inside the restaurants. Workers at neighbouring stores said they were closed a week ago due to a lack of customers.

“KFC is not on the BDS list of targeted companies. But many Malaysians see any American fast food operator to be related to Israel including KFC,” Professor Mohd Nazari Ismail, chairman of the pro-Palestinian group Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions Malaysia, told ST.

Since the boycott began in October 2023, KFC has also shifted its branding strategy, with signs on its menu boards and distributing flyers emphasising that it is owned by Johor Corporation, which belongs to the Johor state government, to mitigate the boycott.

There are more than 600 KFC restaurants in Malaysia, according to the QSR website.