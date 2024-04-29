Malaysia wants tighter borders ahead of Muslim festival

Its Minister Mohamad Sabu said intensified control and enforcement, particularly at the northern border and the east coast of the Peninsula, could help the ministry's efforts to curb the illegal entry of livestock, which has an impact on price competition for local breeders.

"This step is important to combat the smuggling of goats and cattle with questionable health status into the country.

"If these livestock enter without following the legal process, it will have effects on our breeders, especially in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Perak, and for that reason, we hope that enforcement at the border will be intensified," he said.