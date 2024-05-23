Crowds turn out to revere the largest Buddha statue found in Bokeo

The statue was paraded from a pavilion by the Mekong River to Thongthip Phatthanaram temple in Yaitonpheung village, where it will be housed for the foreseeable future.

Preparations for the procession began at 8 am when provincial authorities readied a vehicle to carry the statue, which was hoisted onto the vehicle by a crane at 1 pm.

The live broadcast showed that at 4 pm monks arrived to take part in the procession and at 5 pm the large group of devotees and worshippers walked along the riverbank opposite Done Pheungkham island to Thongthip Phatthanaram temple.