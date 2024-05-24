Myanmar Railways reports hundreds of attacks on railroads, bridges, stations

On May 21, at 6:30 am, the Thein Seik-Don Won railway section was temporarily closed, and officials made repairs to reopen the section on time, and the section was reopened at 10:14 am, announced the MR.

Due to the mine incident, the No.81 up passenger train, which was scheduled to depart from Yangon Station at 6:30 am on May 21, was able to start at 8:00 am, causing a delay of one and a half hours from the normal departure time.

The MR reported that the No.82 down Mawlamyine-Yangon passenger train was able to leave Mawlamyine Station on time at 8:30 am and the No.686 down freight train, which was ready to depart from Thaton Station, was made to wait for a while and could only be dispatched when the track reopened, it said.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network