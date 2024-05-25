Singapore Police's Mataverse game hits 4M players in first year

Hosted on online gaming platform Roblox, the game is a 3D experience of what it is like to be a law enforcement officer and SPF’s first foray into the metaverse.

The game features accurately rendered police uniforms and vehicles, which players can unlock by completing quests and progressing through the ranks from trainee all the way to senior assistant commissioner of police.

The vehicles include the police fast response car and the Special Operations Command’s iconic red tactical vehicle.

Quests in the form of mini-games require players to complete tasks like nabbing robbers and identifying suspicious characters while on patrol.

At the Police Workplan Seminar 2024 held at the Singapore University of Technology and Design on May 24, it was revealed that a new in-game quest focusing on scam fighting will be released soon.

The name “Mata-verse” is a play on the term “metaverse” and the Malay slang for policemen, mata-mata.