Exploring new levels of ASEAN pharma industry

CPHI South East Asia, a leading pharmaceutical solutions trade show, is back in Bangkok, offering countless opportunities through unrivalled networks and access to the global supply chain.
This year, the fourth edition of CPHI (Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients) South East Asia will be held with Medlab Asia and Asia Health to cover the entire spectrum of the pharmaceutical, medical laboratory, medical devices, covering all aspects of health-care industries under the theme "International Health Care Week."
Rungphech Chitanuwat, regional portfolio director for ASEAN, informa markets and country general manager for the Philippines, said CPHI South East Asia 2024 will be a one-stop shop to source cost-effective pharma solutions under one roof.
It serves as a hub of the pharma industry showcasing new products, technological advancements, cutting-edge innovations, equipment, and seminars on raw materials, pharmaceutical ingredients, and packaging development.
The Herbal Pavilion is a new zone to showcase Thai herbal medicines, which is one of the fascinating areas of the event. It is home to Thai herbal manufacturers who supply excellent goods and ingredients to promote and expand Thai herbal medicines throughout the world.
Held from July 10-12 at Hall 1-3, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok, the trade show is expected to welcome more than 8,000 attendees from all over the world and 400 exhibiting companies and features 60 pharmaceutical educational sessions.
The attendees can keep up with the latest trends in medicines and pharmaceutical manufacturing with a new focus on bio-pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical packaging, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), finished dosage formulations, pharmaceutical machinery, natural extracts, excipients, contract manufacturing, laboratory and analytical equipment, and intermediate, fine and specialty chemicals.
CPHI South East Asia 2024 will also facilitate finding the right partners with the record of more than 700 business matching meets in the previous edition. The attendees can also gain insights from industry leaders and experts at various educational sessions including pharmaceutical regulatory updates, a seminar on "Excipients: Exciting Expansion and Innovation,” organised by the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), and a panel discussion on DAVAMED C1, a new innovation that increases tablet effectiveness.
Rungphech said Thailand is outstanding in traditional and herbal medicines like Andrographis paniculata, which became popular during the Covid-19 pandemic. Thailand's universal health-care system, growing international patients and medical tourism, and the potential to be a retirement home for foreigners, coalesced to boost the pharmaceutical industry.
However, most Thai pharma manufacturers are OEM/ODM (original equipment manufacturer/original design manufacturer) under GMP PIC/S (good manufacturing standards/Pharmaceutical Inspection Cooperation Scheme). Therefore, the hosted buyers programme has been designed for business matching between Thai suppliers and buyers from ASEAN (Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines).
High potential for NCD treatments
Rungphech recommended that Thai enterprises explore new opportunities in pharmaceutical production, particularly focusing on medications that cater to the needs of patients with non-communicable diseases (NCDs). This includes the development of combination drugs that consolidate multiple pills into a single dosage.
In fact, the number of Thailand's senior citizens expands at an average rate of 7.5% per year, accounting for 18.3% of the total population in 2024, and is projected to rise to 19.7% in 2025 and 21.1% in 2026. The country is on track to become a super-aged society by 2050, with people aged over 60 making up 28% of the total population.
This demographic shift underscores the increasing need for modern medicine and health-care products, particularly preventive care and the treatment of NCDs, which require high-quality medications and products for continuous treatment. Moreover, there is a growing demand from overseas markets, particularly in Southeast Asian countries.
Bangkok Labs and Cosmetics PCL (BLC), among Thailand’s leading pharmaceutical and health-product manufacturers, plans to introduce new generics made from high-quality herbs at CPHI South East Asia 2024. Produced from raw materials grown by Thai farmers with modern technology, the generics are aimed to address the specific needs of the ageing society and NCD patients.
"The Thai pharmaceutical industry has high potential and is widely recognised for its research and development capability and international standard quality,” said Rungphech.
“Local companies also have a shared commitment to making the pharmaceutical industry a New S-Curve sector that creates higher economic value and drives Thailand as the medical hub of Southeast Asia, which will generate more income to the country in the future."
For those interested in visiting CPHI South East Asia from 10-12 July 2024 at QSNCC, Bangkok, you can register for free at https://ers.ubmthailand.com/cp24