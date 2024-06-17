Exploring new levels of ASEAN pharma industry

Rungphech said Thailand is outstanding in traditional and herbal medicines like Andrographis paniculata, which became popular during the Covid-19 pandemic. Thailand's universal health-care system, growing international patients and medical tourism, and the potential to be a retirement home for foreigners, coalesced to boost the pharmaceutical industry.

However, most Thai pharma manufacturers are OEM/ODM (original equipment manufacturer/original design manufacturer) under GMP PIC/S (good manufacturing standards/Pharmaceutical Inspection Cooperation Scheme). Therefore, the hosted buyers programme has been designed for business matching between Thai suppliers and buyers from ASEAN (Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines).



High potential for NCD treatments

Rungphech recommended that Thai enterprises explore new opportunities in pharmaceutical production, particularly focusing on medications that cater to the needs of patients with non-communicable diseases (NCDs). This includes the development of combination drugs that consolidate multiple pills into a single dosage.

In fact, the number of Thailand's senior citizens expands at an average rate of 7.5% per year, accounting for 18.3% of the total population in 2024, and is projected to rise to 19.7% in 2025 and 21.1% in 2026. The country is on track to become a super-aged society by 2050, with people aged over 60 making up 28% of the total population.

This demographic shift underscores the increasing need for modern medicine and health-care products, particularly preventive care and the treatment of NCDs, which require high-quality medications and products for continuous treatment. Moreover, there is a growing demand from overseas markets, particularly in Southeast Asian countries.

Bangkok Labs and Cosmetics PCL (BLC), among Thailand’s leading pharmaceutical and health-product manufacturers, plans to introduce new generics made from high-quality herbs at CPHI South East Asia 2024. Produced from raw materials grown by Thai farmers with modern technology, the generics are aimed to address the specific needs of the ageing society and NCD patients.

"The Thai pharmaceutical industry has high potential and is widely recognised for its research and development capability and international standard quality,” said Rungphech.

“Local companies also have a shared commitment to making the pharmaceutical industry a New S-Curve sector that creates higher economic value and drives Thailand as the medical hub of Southeast Asia, which will generate more income to the country in the future."

For those interested in visiting CPHI South East Asia from 10-12 July 2024 at QSNCC, Bangkok, you can register for free at https://ers.ubmthailand.com/cp24

