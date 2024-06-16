Asian leaders’ low attendance at Ukraine peace summit shows different priorities

Of the 92 countries taking part in the summit, the majority of them – 57 – are represented by their head of state or head of government. Only eight countries from Asia sent delegates.

In the lead-up to the summit, Zelensky had come to Asia on a diplomatic charm offensive to get more countries in the region to attend the conference. This included an in-person stop at the region’s premier defence summit, the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, in early June.

“We want Asia to know what is going on in Ukraine. We want Asia to support the end of the war, and Asian leaders to attend the peace summit,” Zelensky had said at the dialogue.

Singapore was represented at the Swiss peace summit by Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann.

Other Southeast Asian countries in attendance included Thailand and the Philippines, which were represented by Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Russ Jalichandra and presidential adviser Carlito Galvez Jr, respectively.

Indonesia sent its ambassador to Switzerland Gede Ngurah Swajaya, while India sent Pavan Kapoor, a senior diplomat from its Ministry of External Affairs.

China was noticeably absent, having said weeks earlier that it would participate only in a peace summit recognised by both Russia and Ukraine. Its absence was seen by observers to be evidence of its pro-Russia tilt, despite its professed neutrality in the conflict.

Zelensky has alleged that Russia had been using Chinese influence and diplomats to pressure countries in this region against participating in the peace summit.

Senate president and former long-time prime minister Hun Sen, however, was keen to stress that Cambodia’s decision to stay away was in no way influenced by China.

“Whether other countries join or not is their right to decide. Please do not try to blame China when Cambodia does not participate in the peace summit, and please stop linking Cambodia to geopolitical games against China,” he wrote in a June 7 Facebook post.

Other absentees from Southeast Asia included Vietnam, Laos and Malaysia.

Professor Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political science and international relations expert at Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University, said Malaysia’s no-show may be a signal that it considers Gaza and Myanmar as more critical crises.

“Malaysia, as ASEAN chair next year, seems to take its principled stand with a value-based agenda on Gaza and Myanmar,” he said.

Ukraine is in a highly precarious position, facing down a much larger neighbour with more arms and men in a brutal war of attrition. The peace conference was thus said to be an important event for Ukraine, signaling that it still has considerable political and diplomatic support.

“Zelensky is trying to muster as much support as he can for his country, whether in terms of pushing for an end to the conflict or rebuilding his country after the war,” said NUS’ Prof Chong, adding that any turnout from Asia was thus a plus for both Ukraine and Zelensky on that front.

Prof Chong said that while countries like Singapore and the Philippines have expressed support for Ukraine, their representation at the peace conference by ministerial-level delegates was likely commensurate with their interest, given that they might view developments in Europe as beyond their ability or desire to influence directly.

“At most, the current governments of these states may be looking to shore up existing international rules and institutions while looking to see if there are opportunities to take part in the post-conflict reconstruction in Ukraine, whenever that happens,” he added.

Varun Karthik

The Straits Times

Asia News Network