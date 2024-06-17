Chosen by Kim K, Bellingham fires England to 1-0 win over Serbia at Euros

Bellingham’s goal was enough to send England to the top of Group C after Denmark drew 1-1 with Slovenia in an earlier game, with Christian Eriksen scoring three years after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field at the last Euros.

Harry Kane so nearly extended the lead in the second half when Serbia goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic pushed his far post header onto the underside of the bar.

England plays Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday.

England was a beaten finalist at the last Euros, losing on penalties to Italy in the final three years ago. It is one of the favourites this time around. Serbia is playing in the Euros for the first time since 2000.

The buildup to the game had been overshadowed by concerns about violence between rival supporters. And some of those fears were realized when police rushed to separate brawling fans in Gelsenkirchen earlier in the day.

Social media footage showed men throwing chairs at each other outside a restaurant festooned with Serbian flags in the city.

England fans were soon celebrating once the game got underway after Bellingham’s decisive moment.

And he’s got no problem with the song supporters have attached to him.

“I listen to the Beatles a lot. My style of music is a bit old so that is right up my street,” he said.

Over in Hamburg, Dutch fans were also partying and turned the city into a sea of orange. The Netherlands secured a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Poland in Group D thanks to Wout Weghorst’s late goal.

AP

Photo by Reuters