Vietnamese food, beverage products introduced at Thai trade fair

More than 160 Vietnamese enterprises are showcasing high-quality and standard-compliant products at the THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2024 in Thailand, which is expected to draw over 80,000 visitors from 140 countries worldwide.

The largest and most comprehensive food and beverage trade fair in Asia is taking place at the Impact Arena, Exhibition, and Convention Centre in Muang Thong Thani from May 28 – June 1.

Themed “Beyond Food Experience”, this year's trade fair sees the participation of over 3,000 businesses from more than 50 countries around the world, which are showcasing their products in 6,000 booths across 11 specialised sectors, including premium food, frozen food, fruits & vegetables, meat, rice, seafood, confectionery, beverages, coffee & tea, food technology and services.