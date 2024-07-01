Ayeyawady River floods Myitkyina, rising rapidly above danger level

Currently, the water level has exceeded the danger mark of 1,200 centimetres, reaching 1,330 centimetres. After reaching the danger level at 6:30 PM on June 30, the water level rose by nearly four feet within 12 hours.

Presently, low-lying areas in Myitkyina are flooded. Due to the rising water levels overnight, displaced families from the Lekon neighbourhood, who had relocated due to conflict, are facing difficulties.