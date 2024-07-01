Ayeyawady River floods Myitkyina, rising rapidly above danger level

Currently, the water level has exceeded the danger mark of 1,200 centimetres, reaching 1,330 centimetres. After reaching the danger level at 6:30 PM on June 30, the water level rose by nearly four feet within 12 hours.
Presently, low-lying areas in Myitkyina are flooded. Due to the rising water levels overnight, displaced families from the Lekon neighbourhood, who had relocated due to conflict, are facing difficulties.
“Since around 4 AM, we have been calling for help, but no social welfare organizations could be reached. Even now, people are shouting for help. We are just praying for daylight. There's no electricity and no phone signals,” a resident reported.
The Meteorology and Hydrology Department has issued a warning that the Ayeyawady River could rise by six to ten feet in Myitkyina, Bhamo, Shwegu, Katha, Thabeikkyin, Mandalay, and Sagaing.
In 2004, the Ayeyawady River reached a level of 1,407 centimetres; in 1997, it reached 1,411 centimetres; and in 1979, it reached 1,413 centimetres.
