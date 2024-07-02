Thai gov't to close CI centres for undocumented Myanmar migrants on July 7

U Moe Gyo, the chairman of the Joint Action Committee for Burmese Affairs (JACBA), stated that such directives from the Thai government with strict deadlines could pose difficulties for both employers and workers.

"The Thai government's directive will lead to the closure of the six open CI centres. Previously closed centres include Songkhla and Nakhon Sawan. The Thai government wants workers with Pink Cards to directly process PJ (Passport of Job). With the CI process, workers have to bear additional costs for both CI and PJ, doubling their expenses. By streamlining the process, the government aims to reduce these costs. For those without complete household registration or ID, CI processing is required. This warning signifies that urgent measures are needed, causing a challenging situation for employers and workers alike," U Moe Gyo said.