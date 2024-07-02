Thai gov't to close CI centres for undocumented Myanmar migrants on July 7

Currently, there are six CI centres open until July 6: in the southern region of Thailand in Surat Thani and Phuket, in the northern region in Chiang Mai, in the central region in Mahachai and Samut Prakan, and in the eastern region in Chonburi. These centers will be closed on July 7.
U Moe Gyo, the chairman of the Joint Action Committee for Burmese Affairs (JACBA), stated that such directives from the Thai government with strict deadlines could pose difficulties for both employers and workers.
"The Thai government's directive will lead to the closure of the six open CI centres. Previously closed centres include Songkhla and Nakhon Sawan. The Thai government wants workers with Pink Cards to directly process PJ (Passport of Job). With the CI process, workers have to bear additional costs for both CI and PJ, doubling their expenses. By streamlining the process, the government aims to reduce these costs. For those without complete household registration or ID, CI processing is required. This warning signifies that urgent measures are needed, causing a challenging situation for employers and workers alike," U Moe Gyo said.
Due to the closure of CI centres, Myanmar workers in Thailand with Pink Cards will need to go to the border towns of Myawady, Kawthoung, and Tachilek for PJ processing.
U Moe Gyo expressed concern that the Thai government's strict deadlines and directives would lead to overcrowding at CI centres, causing hardships for thousands of Myanmar workers who may have to sleep on the streets and face inadequate sanitation.
"The CI centre staff will also be twice or three times as exhausted as usual. No one will be comfortable," he added.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network