Tragedy in Shan State: homemade rocket explosion claims six lives

The rocket’s impact was felt during ongoing fighting that erupted in the area from last night until this morning. The specific armed groups responsible for attacking military camps near Lashio Township remain unidentified.

According to reports from Telegram channels close to the military, a coalition of armed forces—including the Ta’aung National Liberation Army, Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), and Shan State Progressive Party (SSPP)—launched an assault on military bases near Lashio Township.

During the intense fighting, artillery shells rained down on Lashio’s downtown area, tragically hitting a house and claiming the lives of six civilians, including two student guests.

A local resident from Lashio Town described the harrowing situation: “The artillery shells have been firing upon Lashio town since last night. The sound of heavy weapons echoed throughout the area. The shell struck Ward No. 1, situated in the downtown of Lashio Township, not far from the northeast command headquarters.”

In a grim turn of events, a homemade rocket also fell and exploded at the Lashio Golf Course in Ward No. 11.