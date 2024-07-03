Tragedy in Shan State: homemade rocket explosion claims six lives

The rocket’s impact was felt during ongoing fighting that erupted in the area from last night until this morning. The specific armed groups responsible for attacking military camps near Lashio Township remain unidentified.
According to reports from Telegram channels close to the military, a coalition of armed forces—including the Ta’aung National Liberation Army, Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), and Shan State Progressive Party (SSPP)—launched an assault on military bases near Lashio Township.
During the intense fighting, artillery shells rained down on Lashio’s downtown area, tragically hitting a house and claiming the lives of six civilians, including two student guests.
A local resident from Lashio Town described the harrowing situation: “The artillery shells have been firing upon Lashio town since last night. The sound of heavy weapons echoed throughout the area. The shell struck Ward No. 1, situated in the downtown of Lashio Township, not far from the northeast command headquarters.”
In a grim turn of events, a homemade rocket also fell and exploded at the Lashio Golf Course in Ward No. 11.
Additionally, reports indicate that two bridges on the Nampt Paung-Mungyel road section, which connects Lashio town to southern Shan State, were deliberately destroyed.
Last June, there were warnings that the TNLA (Ta’aung National Liberation Army) would target Lashio town.
In response, the military (Tatmadaw) implemented defensive measures by cutting off exit and entrance routes around Lashio town.
“If the two bridges on the Nampt Paung-Mungyel road section are blown up, transportation access to southern Shan State will be halted. A local from Lashio expressed uncertainty about whether the two bridges will be destroyed or not.
Currently, schools and markets in downtown Lashio are closed, and some locals are fleeing to safer places with white flags on their vehicles. Leaving Lashio will become very difficult due to the cut-off transportation access."
Additionally, passenger flights to Lashio Airport have already been suspended today.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network