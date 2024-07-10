Laos, China share in joint military drill

The exercise is an important part of efforts to enhance the development of the armed forces by comprehensively strengthening the Lao People’s Army so it can move forward in the proposed direction to become a revolutionary army with modern planning, Major General Phanseng said.

Along with training exercises, the Lao and Chinese armies are active in the field of political leadership and the sharing of culture, art, literature, sports and other activities in a spirit of friendship and mutual respect, he added.

Their shared daily life, including the sharing of information and communication, fosters mutual understanding between the officers and soldiers of the two armies so that their relationship and mutual understanding is deepened, he said.

