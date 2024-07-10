Laos, China share in joint military drill

Deputy Minister of National Defence Lieutenant General Vongkham Phommakone, military personnel from Laos and China, and Chinese guests attended a ceremony to launch the drill.
During the ceremony, participants watched a performance by the Lao-Chinese Army Art Corps, which reflected the heritage, culture, customs, and lifestyle of the people of the two nations through music.
Speaking at the ceremony, General Staff Deputy Chief of the Lao People’s Armed Forces, Major General Phanseng Bounphanh, said the exercise aimed to enhance the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the nations, armies and peoples of Laos and China, further increase the strength and stability of their alliance.
The joint exercise enhances military cooperation, builds confidence, and increases mutual assistance in the field of defence.
The exercise is an important part of efforts to enhance the development of the armed forces by comprehensively strengthening the Lao People’s Army so it can move forward in the proposed direction to become a revolutionary army with modern planning, Major General Phanseng said.
Along with training exercises, the Lao and Chinese armies are active in the field of political leadership and the sharing of culture, art, literature, sports and other activities in a spirit of friendship and mutual respect, he added.
Their shared daily life, including the sharing of information and communication, fosters mutual understanding between the officers and soldiers of the two armies so that their relationship and mutual understanding is deepened, he said.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network