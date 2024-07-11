Bodies discovered as Ayeyawady River recedes in Myitkyina

In Myitkyina, the water level of the Ayeyawady River reached the critical watermark of 1,200 cm on the evening of June 30 and then rose to 1,406 cm after midnight on July 1.

Due to the rise of more than four feet above the watermark overnight, relief operations could not be fully carried out in the low-lying neighbourhoods of the city. In some areas, there was a shortage of drinking water and food until July 2, when the water receded.