Bodies discovered as Ayeyawady River recedes in Myitkyina

In Myitkyina, the water level of the Ayeyawady River reached the critical watermark of 1,200 cm on the evening of June 30 and then rose to 1,406 cm after midnight on July 1.
Due to the rise of more than four feet above the watermark overnight, relief operations could not be fully carried out in the low-lying neighbourhoods of the city. In some areas, there was a shortage of drinking water and food until July 2, when the water receded.
The social assistance association based in Aung Nang Ward, Myitkyina City said, “Out of the five bodies we found, four bodies are from the neighbourhood. One body is unidentified. It's Rampu Ward. We saw the bodies from the water in the lower parts. The cause of the death might be drowning. The whole city was surrounded by water and buried around it. Other associations also found the bodies.”
A chairman of the social assistance association said, “Our association found six bodies. The bodies that float down the river are unidentified. We identified the body in the neighbourhood. I heard that there are 17 bodies discovered in the whole city. I don't know the exact number. There are also other neighbourhood associations which found the bodies.”
