Ayeyawady River surge: Danger level exceeded by 3.5 feet

The situation is expected to worsen, with projections indicating an additional rise of approximately one foot over the next day, announced the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH).

The relentless increase in water levels has resulted in widespread flooding, with river waters inundating not only riverside residences but also homes within the city limits. Streets in Pakokku town are now submerged, extending into Bo Gyoke Main Street.

The flooding has led to a significant surge in the number of displaced residents, as entire neighbourhoods, especially those in low-lying areas, have become uninhabitable. Many residents have been forced to evacuate to higher ground, and the upper floors of homes, previously considered safe, are now succumbing to the encroaching waters.

"The water level is unprecedented. Our house is no longer livable as water has even reached the upper floors. We had to move all our belongings. With no one to watch the house, we took everything we could carry. Most of the houses in the south of the city are already flooded. Areas like Ward 10 and Ward 13 are almost entirely underwater. The river water has even reached Mahavisutaryama Monastery on the northern side of Bo Gyoke Road," said a resident of Pakokku.