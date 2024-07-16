Chinese EV giant BYD plan assembly plant in Cambodia

The project was unveiled during a July 15 meeting between Prime Minister Hun Manet and Liu Xueliang, CEO of BYD Asia Pacific’s Auto Sales Division, at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, according to a social media post from the prime minister.

“BYD plans to build an electric vehicle assembly plant in Cambodia, with the ability to assemble 20,000 vehicles per year to supply the domestic market and export to international markets,” said the post.

No details as to when the plant will be built were provided, but in late June, Manet said construction should start soon.

BYD has emerged as one of the world’s most dominant EV manufacturers, overtaking Tesla’s sales volume in the final quarter of 2023. The company sold 526,000 EVs, while Tesla sold 484,500 units in the same period. In terms of total sales for 2023, Tesla remained at the forefront, however.

Hong Vanak, an economic researcher at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, noted that BYD's plans to invest in a car assembly plant in Cambodia did not come about by chance. He believed that the company must have studied the situation on the ground within the Kingdom before proposing the plan, with supplying EVs to neighboring countries likely to be one of its targets.