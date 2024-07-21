Fighting persists in Lashio despite one-sided ceasefire by MNDAA

Regarding the issue, a political analyst said, "First, as far as I know, you can smuggle from China the anti-aircraft guns. They call it 12.7 mm. The ethnic armed groups also owned it. Until then, you can easily buy it on the black market. However, all anti-aircraft, including the FN 6, need the approval of the State Council. For example, we heard that some of them in Myanmar are being transferred from Laos and then smuggled back to Myanmar. I heard that it is not possible to sell them through Laos. The MNDAA's air defence preparation is to protect the air defence, so the first thing is that they have to dig trenches. They have to dig a compost pit in the trench and add a tunnel. They must do what is necessary, including such things. The next thing is to fire point-five guns together. Methods such as both anti-aircraft machine guns and point-fives are shooting at a target. That's what they say to be prepared. Depending on the relationship between China and Myanmar, there are many limitations to using the FN 6. And even if they are given, maintenance is usually done with air conditioning, etc. There are many problems related to ammunition, such as ammunition leakage and filters. It's not a matter of storing them in the ground, wrapped in cloth and plastic. That's why there are limitations. However, I would like to say that it is needed to be careful."

In addition, the MNDAA announced that if attacked by the Tatmadaw during the ceasefire period, the relevant forces could carry out limited self-defence counterattacks as appropriate.

During the ceasefire period between July 18 and 21 announced by the MNDAA, it is reported that they are still firing continuously with homemade rockets in Lashio City.

The MNDAA fired homemade rockets into Lashio City, killing many people and damaging many houses. Due to the fighting, many residents have fled the city to avoid the war.

“The fighting just stops but the attacks using homemade rockets don't stop. At 9:40 pm on July 20 in Lashio City, the homemade rocket was fired into Ward 9. I don't know exactly where the homemade rockets were hit but our home was hit by some parts of stones from the attack. It seems that they are continuously firing homemade rockets in the direction of the plane. I don't know how, but they didn't seem to care that the rockets fell into the residential areas. We saw the rockets firing into the neighbourhood over and over again. I can't post because I don’t have access to the internet. I found videos posted by some people. There are more people selling gasoline, but the price is still high. MPT sim cards are accessible and we got access to Mytel sim cards on July 20. Those who have taken care of the house also need to make contact. They come to see the houses in the morning and then they go back to their homes. There are thieves and gangs of robbers, so keep your house and surrounding houses safe as much as you can,” wrote a local about the current situation in Lashio on the social networking site.

In addition, a local from Lashio, Ko Myo, stated, "From 4 AM today (21st), there has been intense shooting around 507 Hill and 41 Hill. The noise is louder than a mixed percussion band. From noon onwards, there have been shootings extending to Ward 1 Cherry Myaing and the west of Yandaing Aung. Large weapons have exploded in residential areas, causing significant damage. Most houses in Cherry Myaing and Region (8) have been evacuated for safety. Some tall buildings have been entered by armed groups, forcing homeowners to flee. Many tall buildings in the Namakhaw area have been hit by large weapons. The houses of donors who contribute to me have also been damaged by bullets. Yesterday (20th), while distributing rice and oil, about 20 shots were fired at the refugees collecting the aid. The refugees were sheltering behind brick walls, so some bullets only hit the walls. After distributing to that group, we quickly locked our house and everyone fled to safety. Shooting continued until this afternoon (21st). When aircraft appeared, there was a brief lull. This morning, groups attempting to leave Lashio for other areas couldn't do so due to reciprocal shootings between 41 Hill and Namakhaw. Vehicles and motorcycles attempting to leave had to turn back. I had to shout warnings that they couldn’t pass as they would be shot at. Some listened and waited a bit before driving slowly, but soon all vehicles and motorcycles turned back, came along the route where the township immigration office is located and parked near the Nan Nyunt restaurant. Phone lines are often down, and we only get brief moments to communicate. I will update the donor list further. For those donors whose names are missing, please send them to me. Communication is cut off, making it hard to contact evacuation groups in danger zones. Many houses to the west of Ward (4) Forest Office are damaged. Residents from there have also evacuated," he wrote on his social media account.

Additionally, it has been learned from some charitable organizations that most of the social aid groups operating in Lashio have already left the city.

Due to battles near Lashio City involving the MNDAA coalition group, residents of Lashio have been severely affected. Additionally, the 1027 Second Phase Operation by the TNLA has led to attacks in Kyaukme and Nawungkhio towns, resulting in numerous civilian casualties and displacing tens of thousands of people from their homes.

In the northern part of Shan State, the first and second phases of the 1027 operation involve three northern alliance groups: the Kokang group (MNDAA), the Ta'ang group (TNLA), and the Rakhine group (AA).

According to Article 56 of the constitution, self-administered zones and regions are designated. The Kokang self-administered zone, where the MNDAA operates, had a population of just over 123,733 according to the 2014 census. The Ta'ang self-administered zone, where the TNLA operates, had a population of just over 110,805. Similarly, the Rakhine State, where the AA operates, had a population of over 3,188,807 according to the 2014 census.

According to the 2014 census, Myanmar has a population of over 56 million. Excluding other ethnic groups, the Bamar people make up approximately 70% of the total population. The combined population of the three northern alliance groups currently engaged in military operations in northern Shan State is over 3.2 million.

Thus, the population of the Northern Alliance groups represents nearly 5% of the total population of the country according to the 2014 census.

Due to the low population, after capturing some towns during the first phase of Operation 1027, the MNDAA group conducted forced recruitment of new soldiers in the towns they had taken over during the ceasefire period mediated by China.

In the second phase of Operation 1027 currently being carried out by the MNDAA, the battle areas have expanded, and they require a large number of forces to secure the towns they initially captured. Reports indicate that young people fleeing Lashio are being forcibly recruited along the way.

It has been reported on social media that the MNDAA's forced recruitment includes child soldiers who are not yet of legal age, and there are even cases of forced recruitment of individuals up to the age of 65.

It is particularly noted that the widespread use of child soldiers by the MNDAA has been revealed through photos and videos circulating on social media, although extensive coverage of this issue has not been seen in the media.

According to the information available, some of these child soldiers are estimated to be as young as 12 or 13 years old, with some being under the age of 15.

During the first phase of Operation 1027, after capturing Laukkai, an MNDAA member was seen destroying a Buddhist stupa on Point 2202 Hill (SinU Kin Hill) with a hammer. This act was also shared on social media to make it widely visible.

Additionally, in March 2024, the MNDAA demolished buildings along the route of the Bamar community in Laukkai, which were occupied by workers from various regions of Myanmar, citing urban development reasons. These buildings included only a few shops and homes on Paungphon Street in the Bamar community owned by the Bamar people. However, they served as key locations for selling Bamar goods.

The MNDAA has imposed strict controls on the entry of Bamar people into Laukkai and has also restricted the movement of Bamar drivers in areas such as Chinshwehaw, Hsenwi, Kutkai, and Kunlong.

In Lashio City, since 8 AM on July 21, the sounds of heavy weapon fire and gunshots have been heard from the 41 Hill area, and the entry and exit points of the city have been closed, according to residents.

The MNDAA and allied groups began their attacks on Lashio City, where the Northern Command headquarters is located, on July 3. Currently, they have not been able to capture the main military bases but are launching attacks from the outskirts of the city with rockets and heavy weapons. These attacks have damaged many homes and buildings, and it has been reported that around a hundred civilians have been injured.

