Birth of ‘Zombie Village’ in Jakarta due to recurring floods

Climate change

The country should have entered the dry season in April, but even in July, heavy rain has fallen several times, with some neighborhoods in the packed capital becoming inundated, including the so-called Kampung Zombie, which saw severe floods on May 25 and earlier this month.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) explained that the unusual heavy rain was caused by the Madden-Julian Oscillation intraseasonal tropical climate variability, coupled with equatorial Kelvin and Rossby waves and warmer sea surface temperatures that cause more clouds to build up in parts of the country and produce anomalous rainfall patterns.

The agency has warned people, particularly those living near rivers and in hilly areas, of possible flash floods and landslides after heavy rain.

Nur said that in addition to the weather anomalies, the pile-up of trash on the bed of the stream had also exacerbated the situation. “Kali Item was once five meters deep, but today barely one meter remains. I hope the Jakarta administration can carry out river dredging soon to alleviate the flood”.

Was beautiful

Living his whole life in the neighborhood, 63-year-old resident Das said that in the 1980s, the area was once beautiful with flowers and grass growing along the riverbank. People often went fishing there and washed away their sweat from the heat in the clean water.

It has always been a busy district for its strategic location. Before the development of the PGC in the 2000s, the shopping center site was used for the Cililitan bus station until 1986. The terminal was then demolished with a newer, bigger facility built in nearby Kampung Rambutan.

“The flooding first occurred in 1996 and gets worse every year […] I hope that the Jakarta administration can resolve the problem,” Das said.

A member of the Jakarta City Council Commission D overseeing development and infrastructure planning, Abdurrahman Suhaimi, called on the local government to step in immediately.

“The issues must be handled thoroughly; either by freeing up residents’ land and turning it into a park, or resolving the frequent floods so that residents can continue to live there,” he told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

A top official from the Jakarta Water Resources Agency, Hendri, said his ranks had carried out a field analysis and listened to residents’ input on the specific issues in Kampung Zombie.

“We are currently dredging the river and cleaning the surrounding water channels [particularly near the PGC],” Hendri told the Post on Tuesday.

He added that the agency was also reviewing residents’ requests for the construction of sheet piles along the riverbank.

The Post also contacted the Jakarta Housing Agency on the possibility of transforming the area into a park or developing it into a much safer settlement, but no one was immediately available for a response.

Nur Janti

The Jakarta Post

Asia News Network