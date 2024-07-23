Battambang man unearths cache of landmines

According to the July 22 announcement, the unexploded ordnance (UXO) was discovered in Kamrieng district’s O’Da commune.
The man immediately reported his find to the commune police station.
“After receiving the information, the police inspected the scene and identified the 50 UXOs. They cordoned off the scene, posted warning signs, and then reported the discovery to the Cambodian Mine Action Center (CMAC), whose operators will destroy the mines,” said the statement.
The Kamrieng district police called on all residents to remain vigilant against the threat of UXOs or explosive remnants of war (ERW). To avoid accidental injuries, they should report any such discoveries to the authorities as soon as possible.
Earlier this month, a 66-year-old was killed when a mine exploded as he was digging a fence post on his farm in Tbong Khmum province’s Ponhea district, said CMAC.
According to a CMAC report, in the first six months of 2024, the organisation cleared 112 million square metres of minefields and UXO fields. It destroyed nearly 890,000 landmines and ERWs, including over 8,000 anti-personnel mines, 126 anti-tank mines, four improvised explosive devices and 28 air-dropped bombs.
It said over the past 32 years, CMAC has cleared nearly 2,000 square kilometres of minefields and destroyed more than three million UXOs and ERWs.
According to the report, from 1994 to June 2024, the Japanese government provided more than $200 million in demining assistance to Cambodia, providing direct financial assistance to CMAC, through Japanese NGOs as a partner of CMAC, as well as technical assistance and advice.
Ry Sochan
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network