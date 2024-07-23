Battambang man unearths cache of landmines

According to the July 22 announcement, the unexploded ordnance (UXO) was discovered in Kamrieng district’s O’Da commune.

The man immediately reported his find to the commune police station.

“After receiving the information, the police inspected the scene and identified the 50 UXOs. They cordoned off the scene, posted warning signs, and then reported the discovery to the Cambodian Mine Action Center (CMAC), whose operators will destroy the mines,” said the statement.