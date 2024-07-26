FAO urges Cambodia to act on rising regional avian influenza cases

The appeal came after a consultation of regional experts in Bangkok, Thailand, supported by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Recent developments are alarming. After a prolonged period of minimal human infection, 13 new human cases have been reported in Cambodia, with more cases in China and Vietnam since late 2023.

“The situation is further complicated by the emergence of a new variant of avian influenza, presenting new challenges for scientists, public health authorities, clinicians and communities alike,” the FAO said in a July 26 press release.

Globally, the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus has spread more widely than ever before, reaching as far as South America and Antarctica, it said. It has also begun infecting new wild and domestic animals, including scavenger species, marine mammals, carnivorous domestic pets, mammals farmed for fur and recently, farmed ruminants such as dairy cattle.