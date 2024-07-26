FAO urges Cambodia to act on rising regional avian influenza cases

The appeal came after a consultation of regional experts in Bangkok, Thailand, supported by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Recent developments are alarming. After a prolonged period of minimal human infection, 13 new human cases have been reported in Cambodia, with more cases in China and Vietnam since late 2023.
“The situation is further complicated by the emergence of a new variant of avian influenza, presenting new challenges for scientists, public health authorities, clinicians and communities alike,” the FAO said in a July 26 press release.
Globally, the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus has spread more widely than ever before, reaching as far as South America and Antarctica, it said. It has also begun infecting new wild and domestic animals, including scavenger species, marine mammals, carnivorous domestic pets, mammals farmed for fur and recently, farmed ruminants such as dairy cattle.
While the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS), Indonesia and the Philippines are facing heightened scrutiny due to their diverse ecological landscapes and limited biosecurity measures, other regions also remain at risk, the press release noted.
It said Thailand and Myanmar have not reported outbreaks in years, while India, Nepal and Bangladesh are currently battling outbreaks.
“The recent surge in avian influenza outbreaks is deeply concerning. Since late 2023, we have observed a rise in human cases and the virus spreading to new animal species. The emergence of novel A/H5N1 strains, which are more easily transmissible, increases the pandemic threat. Immediate, coordinated preventive measures are essential,” said Kachen Wongsathapornchai, regional manager of the FAO’s Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases (ECTAD).
The FAO emphasised the urgency of a unified response, calling for member nations to work together to implement comprehensive surveillance systems, including full genome sequencing, to track the novel virus' spread and evolution.
“Building capacity for rapid diagnostics and bioinformatics is crucial for analysing virus data. Enhanced cross-sectoral data sharing is vital for a holistic approach to disease management,” it said.
The FAO urged governments, international organisations and the private sector to collaborate and share information transparently and promptly to devise effective containment strategies, saying that strengthening biosafety and biosecurity measures in the poultry industry is imperative, including vaccination strategies and promoting good farming practices.
It stressed the importance of creating awareness among health providers and the public to reduce the risk of transmission from sick or dead poultry to humans and ensuring that people with symptoms receive timely treatment.
The organisation is working with 13 member nations and partners in Asia and the Pacific to strengthen animal health and One Health capacities, with USAID’s dedication and support to building and strengthening resilient health systems and communities.
This aims to enhance prevention, detection and response to health threats at the human-animal-environmental interface, as per the FAO.
Ry Sochan
The Pnom Penh Post
Asia News Network