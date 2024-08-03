Papua armed rebels ready to free New Zealand pilot held for over a year

An armed faction of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), led by Egianus Kogoya, kidnapped Mehrtens on Feb. 7, 2023 after he landed a small commercial plane in the remote, mountainous area of Nduga.

Kogoya has agreed to release Mehrtens and is readying a plan to do so, the spokesperson, Sebby Sambom, said, adding that it could take up to two months.

"Commander Egianus has said humbly, for the sake of humanity, we will release the pilot," he said, but gave no reason for the timeframe.

Indonesia's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

