Residents report fuel prices nearly doubling at some Mandalay fuel stations

Due to fuel shortages and long queues at major stations, black market prices have surged to Ks. 9,000 to Ks. 10,000 per litre. At some fuel stations, prices have risen to around Ks. 5,000 to Ks. 6,000 per litre.

"In major stations like BOC and DENKO, a litre costs about Ks. 3,000, but you have to queue for half a day to get fuel worth Ks. 20,000 to Ks. 30,000. Some smaller shops charge between Ks. 5,300 and Ks. 5,850 per litre without the need to queue. You can fill up as much as you need," a resident explained. "If you are going to a small station, make sure to ask the price."