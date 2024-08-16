Myanmar issues a statement that workers heading abroad must have OWIC

The Law relating to Overseas Employment Law, sub-section (g)of Section 8 stated the duties and functions of the Supervisory Committee as “communicating and coordinating with the relevant government departments and organizations to prevent workers from taking up overseas employment without having registered under this Law; and sub-section (i)stated that “preventing workers who are found unsuitable for overseas employment by the Inspections Sub-Committees, from departing to take up such employment”.

In addition, sub-section (a) of Section 9 stated, “Overseas employment seekers shall register themselves as overseas employment seekers at the Department for the type of overseas employment for which the Department requires compulsory registration”.