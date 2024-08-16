Myanmar issues a statement that workers heading abroad must have OWIC

The Law relating to Overseas Employment Law, sub-section (g)of Section 8 stated the duties and functions of the Supervisory Committee as “communicating and coordinating with the relevant government departments and organizations to prevent workers from taking up overseas employment without having registered under this Law; and sub-section (i)stated that “preventing workers who are found unsuitable for overseas employment by the Inspections Sub-Committees, from departing to take up such employment”.
In addition, sub-section (a) of Section 9 stated, “Overseas employment seekers shall register themselves as overseas employment seekers at the Department for the type of overseas employment for which the Department requires compulsory registration”.
Similarly, Sub-section (b) of Section 10 stated, “The department shall issue a certificate of registration to a worker before his departure”.
The following passports shall be applied for: -(a) Passport for Visit – PV (b) Passport for Job – PJ (c) Passport for Education – PE (d) Passport for Business – PB (e) Passport for Religious – PR (f) Passport for Dependent – PT (g) Passport for Seaman – PS. Those who go abroad for job prospects are required to apply for a Passport for Job (PJ), and they must register at the Ministry of Labour.
Currently, the Passport for Visit (PV) holders apply for employment visas to work in foreign countries, and it is hard to help if they face hardships overseas, it stated.
Therefore, those intending to work aboard should register as overseas workers to get OWIC while applying for a Passport for Job (PJ). This will help them avoid unnecessary restrictions at international airports and border camps as they travel with employment visas and hold a Passport for Visit (PV), the statement said.