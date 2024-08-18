Nuke cooperation with ASEAN underscored

"We will establish a regular dialogue mechanism among government sectors, research institutes and enterprises to further expand civil use of nuclear technology, benefiting local people and the green development," Huang Ping, secretary-general of the authority, said.
Speaking at the China-ASEAN Forum on Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Technology held in Bangkok, Huang said the implementation of nuclear technology in the region will cover a wide range of areas, including security checks, crop seed breeding, sewage treatment and medication.
"We will make joint efforts to boost professional exchanges and expand training programs, aiming to further help the region to cultivate domestic talent and achieve their own development," he said.
To promote exchanges and cooperation between China and ASEAN countries and further advance the civil uses of nuclear energy, the forum was held during the Thailand National Science and Technology Fair, attracting experts from several countries, including Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia.
"The forum serves as an important platform for exchanges and to promote cooperation. As we all have realized the need of ASEAN countries in developing their energy solutions and related technical support," Permsuk Sutchaphiwat, the permanent secretary of the Thai Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, said.
To achieve the carbon dioxide emissions peak by 2045 and net-zero emissions by 2060, collaboration is needed in building the first nuclear power plant in Indonesia, said Agus Puji Prasetyono, a member of the Indonesia National Energy Council.
"Under the support of China's technology and experiences, it will be less difficult for us to achieve our development goal despite the current challenges," he said.
As a major country in the application of nuclear technology, China has accumulated decades of technological expertise and industrial experience.
China National Nuclear Corporation, as a leading nuclear corporation in China, has implemented various projects with ASEAN countries, and has made substantial contributions.
As comprehensive strategic partners, China and ASEAN countries have established successful cooperation in various fields of nuclear technology application.
So far, the CAEA has helped Thailand to establish its first electron beam irradiation disinfection and sterilization project. In Malaysia, a gamma irradiation facility for latex glove sterilization and the first electron accelerator for material modification were also completed.
"We will continue to serve the growing demand for industrial upgrades and improvement of living standards in the region, contributing wisdom and strength to a better life for people throughout the region," Liu Jing, vice-chairman of the CAEA, said.
Yang Wanli
China Daily
Asia News Network