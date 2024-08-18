Nuke cooperation with ASEAN underscored

"We will establish a regular dialogue mechanism among government sectors, research institutes and enterprises to further expand civil use of nuclear technology, benefiting local people and the green development," Huang Ping, secretary-general of the authority, said.

Speaking at the China-ASEAN Forum on Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Technology held in Bangkok, Huang said the implementation of nuclear technology in the region will cover a wide range of areas, including security checks, crop seed breeding, sewage treatment and medication.

"We will make joint efforts to boost professional exchanges and expand training programs, aiming to further help the region to cultivate domestic talent and achieve their own development," he said.

To promote exchanges and cooperation between China and ASEAN countries and further advance the civil uses of nuclear energy, the forum was held during the Thailand National Science and Technology Fair, attracting experts from several countries, including Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia.