Unicef: 32% of Myanmar landmine casualties in early 2024 were children

In the first half of 2024, there were 420 incidents involving the explosion of landmines and unexploded ordnance, resulting in 102 civilian deaths and 590 injuries.
In Shan State, during the first half of 2024, 20 civilians were killed and 147 were injured due to landmines and unexploded ordnance, accounting for 24% of the total casualties, according to Unicef .
Similarly, in Sagaing Region, 19 civilians were killed and 99 were injured during the first half of 2024 due to landmines and unexploded ordnance, representing 17% of the total casualties.
Furthermore, in Rakhine State, 15 civilians were killed and 67 were injured during the first half of 2024 due to landmines and unexploded ordnance, making up 12% of the total casualties, as reported by Unicef .
In other regions, such as Ayeyawady Region, Bago Region, Chin State, Kachin State, Kayah State, Kayin State, Magway Region, Mandalay Region, Mon State, Nay Pyi Taw, Taninthayi Region, and Yangon Region, there were a total of 180 incidents of landmine and unexploded ordnance explosions during the first half of 2024, resulting in 325 casualties, according to Unicef .
Unicef also reported that 32% of the total casualties from landmine and unexploded ordnance explosions across the country were children.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network