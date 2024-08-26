Unicef: 32% of Myanmar landmine casualties in early 2024 were children

In the first half of 2024, there were 420 incidents involving the explosion of landmines and unexploded ordnance, resulting in 102 civilian deaths and 590 injuries.

In Shan State, during the first half of 2024, 20 civilians were killed and 147 were injured due to landmines and unexploded ordnance, accounting for 24% of the total casualties, according to Unicef .