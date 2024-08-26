Museum in southern Thailand is a treasure trove of Malay heritage

The most captivating exhibit is a handwritten copy of the Quran belonging to a renowned Nusantara scholar Tok Kenali, whose real name was Muhammad Yusof Ahmad. This Quran was completed in 1286 Hijrah. Another major highlight is the Quran, written in 1134 Hijrah, adorned with lettering written in gold ink at the start of each chapter, which has earned the reputation of being the most beautiful Quran in the Islamic world.

Also on display is a Quran from the Mughal Empire in India, with its cover made from animal hide and its pages from tree bark, as well as a Quran from Yemen, which is over 1,000 years old, written on goat skin, according to Ustaz Muhammad Lutfi Ahmad Samae, museum curator and headmaster of Al-Ahmadiah Al-Islamiah Madrasah.

He said the museum, which opened in 2010, is divided into five exhibition rooms: Quran Manuscripts, Conferences, Malay Manuscripts, Ancient Malay Technology and Greatness of Malay Knowledge.