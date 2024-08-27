China to boost security, conduct drills near Myanmar border at Shwe Li, Kyegaung

The Chinese military's statement mentioned that patrols would be conducted in key frontline areas, including Shwe Li, Kyegaung, and other locations within China.
The announcement comes amid clashes between northern groups and the Myanmar military in northern Myanmar, during which artillery shells have landed on the Chinese side, causing injuries and damaging homes. Additionally, the conflicts have posed threats to Chinese infrastructure projects in the region.
The Southern Military Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) stated that the deployment aims to swiftly mobilize, block, control, and conduct coordinated strikes to enhance the troops' capabilities in ensuring border security and stability.
A separate statement revealed that a unit of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) will conduct live-fire military exercises on the Chinese side of the China-Myanmar border from August 27 to 29.
The exercises will take place in southern Shwe Li and several other locations within Yunnan Province's western Baoshan, Tengchong, and Yingjiang counties.
The announcement noted that the conflict along the China-Myanmar border is having a destabilizing impact on security and social infrastructure.
Recently, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that China would assist in restoring peace and stability in Myanmar.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network