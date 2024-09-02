Thailand's crackdown: 177,000 Myanmar workers arrested in 85-day sweep

From June 5 to August 28, authorities, including the Ministry of Labour, conducted inspections at 16,776 workplaces, factories, and work sites across Thailand. During these inspections, 232,906 illegal workers were apprehended, according to a statement from the Thai Ministry of Labour.

The breakdown of the arrested illegal workers by nationality is as follows: 177,804 Myanmar nationals, 34,620 Cambodians, 13,482 Laotians, 145 Vietnamese, and 6,855 other nationals.