Fostering regional collaboration and celebrating 25th anniversary of ANN

The Asia News Network (ANN) holds its annual meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from September 4-7, 2024, a landmark year for the alliance as it celebrates its silver jubilee.

Held in Malaysia for the first time, the meeting this year coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Asia News Network, with the theme centred around the ‘Future of Asia’, cognisant of the challenging media landscape, coupled with the increasing need to strengthen journalistic professionalism and foster deeper regional collaborations.

The four-day regional Summit aims to promote journalistic professionalism and foster deeper collaborations among its 20 media delegates across Asia.

Established in 1999 with the founding principle of ‘Bringing Asia Closer’, ANN has grown into a leading alliance of 20 established media titles across Asia, including Viet Nam News as one of the founding members.

The Summit’s dialogue session on the third day was attended and addressed by Malaysian Communications Minister, Fahmi Fadzil, who congratulated ANN on its 25th anniversary, highlighting how it fostered close relationships between media organisations in the region.

The third day of the Summit featured a full day of panel discussion and inauguration of the Asia Dialogue sessions covering various topics that focus on the Summit’s theme as well as ANN’s 25th Anniversary Cake-Cutting Ceremony.