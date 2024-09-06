Wa’s northern Tangyan entry paves way for China’s dam projects on Thanlwin River

SSFIM says China's long-term plans to build a dam on the Thanlwin River will soon come to fruition, raising regional concerns.

It was announced to the public that more than 2,000 WA troops had crossed the Thanlwin River and entered the Tangyan area on July 10, 2024, and were taking up positions in and around Tangyan and along the Tangyan-Mongyai highway.

However, in a situation that did not attract much attention, the UWSA has been in control of the entire northern Tangyan area for the past five months, and the Man Pang militia has been removed from the area, according to SSFIM's report.

The UWSA’s expansion into northern Tangyan puts it in control of the western bank of the Thanlwin River on the side of the 225 MW Mantong dam under construction on the Nam Ma River, a tributary of the Thanlwin River in the Wa Self-Administered Zone.