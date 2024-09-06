Wa’s northern Tangyan entry paves way for China’s dam projects on Thanlwin River

SSFIM says China's long-term plans to build a dam on the Thanlwin River will soon come to fruition, raising regional concerns.
It was announced to the public that more than 2,000 WA troops had crossed the Thanlwin River and entered the Tangyan area on July 10, 2024, and were taking up positions in and around Tangyan and along the Tangyan-Mongyai highway.
However, in a situation that did not attract much attention, the UWSA has been in control of the entire northern Tangyan area for the past five months, and the Man Pang militia has been removed from the area, according to SSFIM's report.
The UWSA’s expansion into northern Tangyan puts it in control of the western bank of the Thanlwin River on the side of the 225 MW Mantong dam under construction on the Nam Ma River, a tributary of the Thanlwin River in the Wa Self-Administered Zone.
The Mantong dam is a joint venture between the Chinese state-owned HydroChina Corporation and IGE, and the project agreement includes the construction of the 1,200 MW Naung Pha dam on the nearby Thanlwin River.
Both of these dams are Build Operate Transfer (BOT) projects with plans to export at least 50 % of the electricity to China.
The memorandum of understanding for the two dams was signed by then-Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping during his visit to Naypyidaw.
in December 2009, and the memorandum of understanding was signed in May 2014 during U Thein Sein's administration.
Public objections hindered the construction project of the Naung Pha dam, but the UWSA quietly allowed the construction of the Mantong dam to begin in its territory.
SSFIM said preparations for dam foundations on both sides of the Nam Ma River were seen in recently acquired satellite images.
SSFIM pointed out that the Wa’s willingness to serve China's interests by allowing the construction of the Mantong dam, which now controls both sides of the Thanlwin project site, makes it more likely that the Naung Pha dam will be implemented similarly quickly.
The Naung Pha dam is one of three large dams planned to be built by Chinese companies on the Thanlwin River in Shan State. The other two projects are the 1,400 MW Kunlong dam in northern Shan State and the 7,000 MW Mong Ton dam in southern Shan State.
SSFIM stated that the area where the Naung Pha dam will be built is a place located close to several fault lines, and the locals are worried about the risk of earthquakes.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network