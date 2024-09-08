Star Media Group and Sin Chew Daily co-host Asia News Network Summit 2024

Held in Malaysia for the first time, the Summit this year also coincides with the 25th Anniversary of Asia News Network, with the theme centred around the ‘Future of Asia’, cognisant of the challenging media landscape, coupled with the increasing need to strengthen journalistic professionalism and foster deeper regional collaborations.

The four-day regional Summit, held from 4 to 7 September 2024 at Hilton, Petaling Jaya, aims to promote journalistic professionalism and foster deeper collaborations among its 20 media delegates across Asia.

Established in 1999 with the founding principle of ‘Bringing Asia Closer’, ANN has grown into a leading alliance of 20 established media titles across Asia.

The Summit’s dialogue session on the third day was graced by Communications Minister, Fahmi Fadzil, demonstrating the Malaysian government’s unwavering support for journalistic ethics and the professionalism of the media industry, locally and regionally.

The third day of the Summit featured a full day of panel discussion and inauguration of the Asia Dialogue sessions covering various topics that focus on the Summit’s theme as well as ANN’s 25th Anniversary Cake-Cutting Ceremony. Key discussions are centred around the current challenges and opportunities faced by journalists, highlighting areas on the future of journalism, the rise of digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI), the impact of the upcoming elections in the US on Asia and the resiliency of the contributions from future generations to the region’s economic growth.