Typhoon Yagi\'s death toll in Vietnam rises to 24

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention and Control (under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development), as of 6pm on September 8th, Typhoon Yagi (Typhoon No.3) had caused 24 deaths -- six in Lao Cai Province from a landslide on Sunday, five in Quang Ninh Province (including one soldier from Brigade 513, Military Region 3), two in Hai Phong City and Tuyen Quang, four in Hoa Binh, one in Hanoi, Bac Giang, Yen Bai, Hai Duong and Lang Son.

229 people were injured, with the northeastern coastal provinces of Quang Ninh and Hai Phòng bearing the brunt with 157 and 40 people, respectively.

According to the report, a total of 8,017 houses were damaged.

In terms of maritime damage, 25 boats of various types were sunk at anchorage points in Quang Ninh; five 500kV power lines, 31 220kV power lines, and 97 110kV power lines experienced failures. Widespread power outages and communication disruptions occurred in Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Thai Binh, Hai Duong, and Hanoi.

Regarding agriculture and fisheries, 109,382ha of rice were flooded and damaged (Thai Binh and Hai Duong provinces suffering the most).