Typhoon Yagi\'s death toll in Vietnam rises to 24

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention and Control (under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development), as of 6pm on September 8th, Typhoon Yagi (Typhoon No.3) had caused 24 deaths -- six in Lao Cai Province from a landslide on Sunday, five in Quang Ninh Province (including one soldier from Brigade 513, Military Region 3), two in Hai Phong City and Tuyen Quang, four in Hoa Binh, one in Hanoi, Bac Giang, Yen Bai, Hai Duong and Lang Son.
229 people were injured, with the northeastern coastal provinces of Quang Ninh and Hai Phòng bearing the brunt with 157 and 40 people, respectively.
According to the report, a total of 8,017 houses were damaged.
In terms of maritime damage, 25 boats of various types were sunk at anchorage points in Quang Ninh; five 500kV power lines, 31 220kV power lines, and 97 110kV power lines experienced failures. Widespread power outages and communication disruptions occurred in Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Thai Binh, Hai Duong, and Hanoi.
Regarding agriculture and fisheries, 109,382ha of rice were flooded and damaged (Thai Binh and Hai Duong provinces suffering the most).
17,921ha of crops along with 6,902 hectares of fruit trees were damaged or flooded. Over 1,100 fish cages were damaged or washed away (primarily in Quang Ninh).
The remnants of Typhoon No. 3 continue to cause heavy rains in northern provinces, especially in the Northwest region, with rainfall ranging from 100 to 200mm, with some areas reaching 400mm.
To quickly stabilise the lives of residents, restore production, and respond to post-typhoon heavy rains, the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention and Control stressed that no one should return to fishing boats, cages, or guard huts until safety is ensured.
Efforts are focused on addressing the damage caused by the typhoon; ensuring the provision of sufficient food, clean water, and preventing hunger and cold among the affected population, while forces will be mobilised to help people repair houses, clean the environment, and prevent disease outbreaks.
Resources will be prioritised for the repair of schools and hospitals; cleaning and preparing schools for students to return to classes.
In northern mountainous areas, emergency forces are needed to inspect and review residential areas near rivers, streams, low-lying areas, and high-risk zones for flooding, flash floods, and landslides to proactively evacuate residents to safe places.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network