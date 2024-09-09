46 confirmed dead, 22 still missing in Vietnam after Typhoon Yagi

Only nine were dead during the storm (when it made landfall in the country on Saturday), while floods claimed 53 and landslides claimed six people in the days after the storm passed, according to the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The victims were mostly in Cao Bang, Lao Cai, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, and Hai Duong provinces.