46 confirmed dead, 22 still missing in Vietnam after Typhoon Yagi

Only nine were dead during the storm (when it made landfall in the country on Saturday), while floods claimed 53 and landslides claimed six people in the days after the storm passed, according to the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
The victims were mostly in Cao Bang, Lao Cai, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, and Hai Duong provinces.
Water levels of rivers across the north -- Thao River (passing through Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Phu Thọ provinces), Lo River (Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang provinces), Cau River (Bac Ninh Province), Thuong River (Bac Giang Province), Thai Binh (Hai Duong Province), and Red River (Hanoi) -- are rising fast.
Many areas in the northern mountainous areas, even in cities like Yen Bai and Ha Giang, are underwater.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network
The State utility company said out of safety concerns, it is forced to cut off power supplies to many localities in the mountainous due to floodings, especially Yên Bái, Cao Bằng, Bắc Kạn, Lào Cai provinces.