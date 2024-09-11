296 people dead and missing in Vietnam due to typhoon, floods, landslides

According to the latest data, as of 1:30 pm on September 11, the powerful typhoon Yagi and its aftermath caused heavy rains and landslides in the northern provinces and cities, resulting in 155 people dead and 141 still missing.
In particular, the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai reported the highest number of deaths/missing with a total of 155 people (53 dead, 102 missing).
Cao Bang reported 52 people in Nguyên Bình District (29 dead, 23 missing). Yen Bai reported 44 people (40 dead, 4 missing).
The coastal province of Quang Ninh reported 13 dead (12 due to the typhoon, 1 swept away by floods).
Widespread flooding is ravaging the northern region as rainfall continues. Water levels in many regions are rising fast, forcing evacuation of households alongside the river sides and in low-lying areas.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network