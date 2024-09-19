Man nabbed in Thai drug bust arrested in Singapore after being deported

He will be charged in court on Sept 20 with drug trafficking.

The wanted fugitive in Singapore, who has not been named by the Singapore authorities, was nabbed by Thai police on Sept 17 and deported two days later, said CNB.

Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) had been tipped off about the man by CNB on Aug 12, said Lieutenant-General Panurat Lakboon, secretary-general of the ONCB.

The fugitive’s drug trafficking activities were uncovered by investigations into two separate drug cases in December 2020 and November 2022, CNB said on Sept 19.

An arrest warrant was issued against him for his suspected role in supplying drugs to associates for subsequent sale and trafficking in Singapore.

Immigration records showed he had been out of Singapore since April 11, 2016, leading CNB to reach out to its foreign counterparts, including ONCB, for assistance.