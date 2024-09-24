NESDC urges OCA talks with Cambodia as Middle Eastern conflicts rise

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has advised the government to quickly discuss the overlapping claims area (OCA) with Cambodia to prepare for rising fuel prices due to conflicts in the Middle East that could expand into full-scale wars.

The OCA is a 27,000 square kilometre section of the Gulf of Thailand that potentially holds massive quantities of natural gas and oil.

The negotiation must focus on securing long-term energy stability for the mutual benefit of both countries, Danucha Pichayanan, NESDC secretary-general said on Monday.

He suggested that the talks could use the model of the successful JDA (Joint Development Area) negotiation between Thailand and Malaysia, adding that Thailand has a sufficient investment budget to facilitate various forms of operations in the OCA.

“The area is considered to have natural resources that can help create long-term energy security for both countries and to mitigate the volatility of energy prices in the event of wars in the oil production areas from which Thailand imports,” Danucha said.