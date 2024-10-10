No acid rain detected in Myanmar during September, reports DMH

Rainwater samples were collected from 33 stations across the country, and the pH levels were found to be within the World Health Organization (WHO) and Ministry of Health standards for drinking water, ranging between 6.5 and 8.5.
The DMH clarified that for rain to be classified as acidic, its pH must fall below 5.6. Since none of the samples from the 33 stations recorded a pH lower than this, it was confirmed that there was no acid rain.
Myanmar has been part of the Acid Deposition Monitoring Network in East Asia (EANET) since November 2005.
The DMH regularly monitors pH levels in rainwater across key cities in various states and regions to assess acid deposition.
The report also emphasized that acid deposition can harm forests and aquatic life when it reaches soil, lakes, or water bodies, causing chemical reactions that lead to acidity.
In rivers and lakes, increased acidity can affect fish populations and their reproduction. Acid particles settling on forests can lead to the gradual drying and death of trees over time, and the depletion of soil nutrients can further weaken tree growth.
